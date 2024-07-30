SADC To Hold 44th Summit Of Heads Of State And Government In Harare On 17 August

During the 44th SADC Summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will take over the chairpersonship of SADC from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

Among some of the key issues, the 44th SADC Summit will receive the report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation; review progress on the implementation of the priorities of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030; receive update of the Food Security and the Impact of the El Nino-Induced Drought and floods in SADC Region; and progress on the implementation of the 43rd SADC Summit Theme which is “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region”.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the Community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The Ordinary SADC Summit is held annually and attended by Heads of State and Government from the SADC Member States.

The Opening and Closing ceremonies of the 44th SADC Summit will be broadcast live on 17 August 2024 by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) which can be accessed on Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) Channel 280.

For broadcasters who want to get the clean feed from ZBC, details on the coordinates will be provided in due course.

The following meetings will precede the 44th SADC Summit:

7th SADC Industrialisation Week, 28 July – 02 August, Harare International Conference Centre Senior Officials and Finance Committee Meeting, 08 -11 August, New Parliament Building SADC Council of Ministers Meeting, 13 – 14 August, New Parliament Building SADC and Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Investment Forum and Exhibition, 14 August, Harare International Conference Centre SADC Public Lecture, 15 August, University of Zimbabwe Diamond Lecture Theatre SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee and SADC Organ Troika Summit, 16 August, New Parliament Building Visit Geo Pomona Waste Management and Museum of African Liberation, 18 August

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment