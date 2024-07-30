St Mary’s Cathedral In Bulawayo Declared A National Monument
The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, has officially designated the St Mary’s Cathedral in Bulawayo’s central business district as a National Monument (The St Mary’s Basilica Monument).
This designation was formalised through the publication of Statutory Instrument 122 of 2024 in the Government Gazette on July 26, 2024. It reads:
IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has, in terms of section 20 of the National Museums and Monuments Act [Chapter 25:11], declared the St Mary’s Cathedral, situated in Bulawayo at 108A, Simon Muzenda Avenue (formerly 9th Avenue), Lobengula Street, on the 1:50 000 map sheet number 2028 B1: to be a National Monument.Feedback
A national monument refers to a site or structure that has been officially designated and protected by the government due to its historical, cultural, or natural significance.
National monuments are legally protected under the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe Act.
They are deemed to have exceptional value and importance to the Zimbabwean nation and its heritage.
Designation as a national monument provides legal protection against unauthorised modifications or destruction, ensuring these sites are conserved for present and future generations.
Some of the well-known national monuments in Zimbabwe include the Great Zimbabwe, Mana Pools National Park, Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Matobo Hills.
