St Mary’s Cathedral In Bulawayo Declared A National Monument

A national monument refers to a site or structure that has been officially designated and protected by the government due to its historical, cultural, or natural significance.

National monuments are legally protected under the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe Act.

They are deemed to have exceptional value and importance to the Zimbabwean nation and its heritage.

Designation as a national monument provides legal protection against unauthorised modifications or destruction, ensuring these sites are conserved for present and future generations.

Some of the well-known national monuments in Zimbabwe include the Great Zimbabwe, Mana Pools National Park, Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Matobo Hills.

