Govt Threatens Harsh Crackdown On Protests During SADC Summit

5 minutes ago Wed, 31 Jul 2024 06:03:06 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has accused Western-aligned organisations of secretly funnelling thousands of dollars to opposition elements to stage demonstrations during the SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare on August 17, 2024.

In an interview with The Herald, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, alleged that the Oppenheimer-funded Brenthurst Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were financing opposition activists to undermine peace and stability during the regional summit.

Charamba warned that those who seek to collaborate with foreign organisations to disrupt the event will be dealt with harshly. He said:

