Zimbabwean In South Africa Petitions Against High Passport Fees

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Muchenje’s petition, which the publication has seen, argues that the higher fees at the South African consulate place an undue financial burden on Zimbabweans living abroad who need to obtain or renew their passports. Reads the petition:

We are facing a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action. The recent increase in passport fees by the Zimbabwean Government has placed an undue burden on many of us living in South Africa.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The cost of obtaining a passport has soared to R4,900, making it nearly impossible for the average Zimbabwean to afford it.

Many Zimbabweans in South Africa are already struggling to make ends meet. The current economic situation means that even basic necessities are hard to come by. Adding exorbitant passport fees only exacerbates our difficulties.

Having a passport opens up opportunities for work, education, and better living conditions. By making passports unaffordable, the government is effectively closing the door on these opportunities.

Access to documentation is a human right. Just like a birth certificate, a passport is crucial for identity and movement. It should be accessible to all, not just a privileged few.