Nelson Mutsvangwa Jailed For Stealing Laptops

22 minutes agoFri, 02 Aug 2024 10:34:26 GMT
Nelson Mutsvangwa Jailed For Stealing Laptops

A 39-year-old Harare man, Nelson Mutsvangwa, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison by a Harare Magistrate for 9 counts of unlawful entry under aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case, saying the accused had targeted office premises around Harare’s Central Business District, breaking in and stealing computers and other accessories.

In one incident that occurred on May 20, 2024, Mutsvangwa was caught in the act by the complainant.

According to court records, the accused had gained unauthorised entry into the office using duplicate keys.

He had already packed 3 Lenovo laptops and was attempting to make his way out when he was apprehended by the office occupant.

A police report was subsequently filed, leading to Mutsvangwa’s arrest.

