Nelson Mutsvangwa Jailed For Stealing Laptops

22 minutes ago Fri, 02 Aug 2024 10:34:26 GMT

A 39-year-old Harare man, Nelson Mutsvangwa, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison by a Harare Magistrate for 9 counts of unlawful entry under aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case, saying the accused had targeted office premises around Harare’s Central Business District, breaking in and stealing computers and other accessories.

In one incident that occurred on May 20, 2024, Mutsvangwa was caught in the act by the complainant.

Feedback