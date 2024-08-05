PSL 2024 Matchday 22 Results: CAPS United, Simba Bhora Win
Simba Bhora dislodged FC Platinum from the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after beating Yadah 1-0 at Wadzanayi Stadium on Saturday.
Warriors striker Tymon Machope scored the only goal of the match against the Miracle Boys, taking Simba Bhora to 43 points, one point ahead of FC Platinum.
In another key result, leading top goalscorer William Manondo scored his 10th goal of the season to give CAPS United a crucial victory over the deposed league leaders FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
CAPS United’s unexpected win over FC Platinum provided a significant boost for other title contenders like Highlanders, who beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 at Baobab Stadium.
The top six are as follows: Simba Bhora (43 points), FC Platinum (42 points), Ngezi Platinum Stars (37 points), Highlanders (36 points), Manica Diamonds (35 points), and Chicken Inn (33 points).
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 22 results at a glance:
- Simba Bhora 1-0 Yadah
- Chicken Inn 1-0 Manica Diamonds
- Herentals College 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Green Fuel
- Bikita Minerals 0-0 Arenel Movers
- CAPS United 1-0 FC Platinum
- Telone 0-0 Hwange
- Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Highlanders
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Dynamos
