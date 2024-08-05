Zambia To Import Electricity From Zimbabwe, South Africa

Chikote also revealed that as of June 30, 2024, Zambia had recalled 260 MW out of a total of 500 MW from the export market.

The Zambian Energy Minister further stated that by the end of July, ZESCO could only supply less than half of the country’s peak demand, putting the power deficit at around 1,360 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), which is currently generating 1,325 MW, can sell excess electricity during off-peak hours.

ZETDC, Zimbabwe’s electricity distribution company, is currently implementing up to 16 hours of load shedding during the day. However, at night, due to reduced electricity usage, the country has a surplus.

On Monday, August 5, the Hwange Thermal Power Station hit 1 Gigawatt (1,004 MW) of power generation, a significant milestone.

However, Kariba was only generating a paltry 292 MW, while independent power producers (IPPs) contributed 29MW, giving a total generation of 1,325 MW for Zimbabwe.

