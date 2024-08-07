ZIFA Retracts Statement On The Heart Stadium After Magaya Threatens Legal Action

However, ZIFA claimed that during preliminary inspections, the Heart Stadium failed to produce a required Stadium Safety and Security Certificate.

The statement also alleged that the stadium lacks a media tribune, a designated area for vulnerable people, and its ablution facilities do not meet standards.

On Tuesday, August 6, the Hearts Group launched a scathing attack against ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa.

The group demanded a retraction from Mutasa and threatened to sue for US$1 million in damages, claiming defamation and “misrepresentations” by the ZIFA official.

Through their lawyer, Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Attorneys, the Hearts Group accused Mutasa of lying about the status of their stadium.

They believe Mutasa’s comments were intended to deliberately destroy the image of the Heart Stadium, as well as that of the stadium’s owner, Walter Magaya.

Magaya, who also owns the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Yadah, has been linked to the ZIFA presidency, though he has not yet commented publicly on the matter. Wrote Rubaya:

Our client was shocked that you claim to have conducted preliminary inspections of the Heart Stadium regarding its suitability to host Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos Football Clubs’ preliminary CAF Competitions fixtures. It is very unprofessional for you to communicate falsehoods to the nation in the absence of a physical inspection. It is further perplexing that you claim that our client’s stadium lacks a media tribune yet journalists from all the media houses have never lodged any complaint regards that… In the event that you fail to retract the defamatory statement as demanded, our client shall proceed to issue summons and claim damages for defamation in the tune of US$1,000,000 without any further notice to you.

CAF has not approved The Heart Stadium, along with all other stadiums in Zimbabwe because they do not meet its standards.

As a result, Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to host AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the National Heroes Stadium in Zambia, while Dynamos will host ZESCO United of Zambia at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

