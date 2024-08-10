Police Raid Shop Accused Of Printing Flyers Inciting Illegal Demonstrations

Whereas from information taken upon oath before myself, there are reasonable grounds for believing that Givemore Makandire who operates Jive Studio in Zvishavane is engaging in Printing and distributing political fliers inciting illegal demonstrations and Public Violence, thus seizing possession or control of all his Information Technology equipment and related documents which are required as exhibits in a criminal docket and that it is necessary for the purpose of investigating or detecting a case of Incitement to commit Public violence as defined in section 187 ARW section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification And Reform Act Chapter 09:23…

It is therefore directed that Givemore Makandire should avail or afford the Peace Officers and Law Officers unconditional access to his Studio.

These are therefore in the State’s name to command you to proceed to Givemore Makandire’s studio and there from immediately obtain and take into your custody the Information Technology equipment, related documents and take them to a Police Station or any other place of safety until the matter is finalized or until you further receive further orders from court.