ZIFA Announces Warriors Squad To Face Defence Forces Select
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has announced the Warriors squad that will face the Defence Forces Select team in an exhibition match on Defence Forces Day, Tuesday, 13 August.
The match will be played at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, where the main Defence Forces Day celebrations are scheduled to take place.
In a statement issued on Monday, 12 August, ZIFA confirmed that Jethro Hunidzarira will serve as the head coach, with Jacob Chavungama assisting him.
The Warriors squad includes experienced players from clubs across the country, including Donovan Bernard and Reward Muza as the goalkeepers, a solid defensive line led by Andrew Mbeba and Farai Banda, a midfield featuring the likes of Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza, as well as a forward line spearheaded by Tymon Machope and William Manondo. Said ZIFA:
In honour of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces Day, a Zimbabwe Select Squad and a Defence Forces Select team will face off in an exciting exhibition match at Rufaro Stadium on Tuesday, 13 August.
This special event celebrates the dedication, bravery, and sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces, offering the community an opportunity to come together and show their support.
This exhibition match is expected to draw a large crowd, allowing Zimbabweans to pay tribute to the dedication, bravery, and sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces.
Below is the Warriors Select Squad:
Goalkeepers:
Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Reward Muza (Highlanders)
Defenders:
Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), Itenaneu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (Telone), Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)
Midfielders:
Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba), Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)
Forwards:
Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), William Manondo (Caps United), Washington Mapuwa (Green Fuel)
Technical Team:
- Head Coach: Jethro Hunidzarira
- Assistant Coach: Jacob Chavungama
- Goalkeepers Coach: Zwanai Kawadza
- Fitness Trainer: Abraham Mbaiwa
- Team Doctor: Dr. Nick Munyonga
- Physiotherapist: Anesu Mupotaringa
- Masseur: Lennon Gwara
- Team Manager: Simbarashe Gochera
