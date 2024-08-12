ZIFA Announces Warriors Squad To Face Defence Forces Select

7 minutes ago Mon, 12 Aug 2024 10:57:08 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has announced the Warriors squad that will face the Defence Forces Select team in an exhibition match on Defence Forces Day, Tuesday, 13 August.

The match will be played at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, where the main Defence Forces Day celebrations are scheduled to take place.

In a statement issued on Monday, 12 August, ZIFA confirmed that Jethro Hunidzarira will serve as the head coach, with Jacob Chavungama assisting him.

Feedback