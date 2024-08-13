Mnangagwa Calls For Peace Ahead Of SADC Summit

Our brand remains that of progressive and loving people who are hospitable not only to their kith and kin but to all persons created in the image of the Lord Almighty.

Let us all continue to make our visitors feel at home away from home, that we are one with them, and that they shall always be free to visit, whether on business or private affairs.

However, the government appears to be enforcing a heavy-handed approach to maintaining order, deploying military vehicles and anti-riot police to potential flashpoints in Harare’s central business district and high-density residential areas.

The government has also intensified its crackdown on opposition figures, with scores of activists now imprisoned, likely to prevent potential protests during the upcoming SADC Summit.

