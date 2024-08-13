Mthwakazi Youths Accuse SADC Of Shielding Rights Violators

4 minutes ago Tue, 13 Aug 2024 10:11:40 GMT

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) youth league has accused the Southern African Development Community (SADC) of betraying the region’s citizens by protecting political leaders who they claim have wantonly violated the rights of their own people.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to host the 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit on August 17th at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume the organisation’s chairmanship.

In a statement, MRP youth representative Mkhululi Jele argued that Mnangagwa does not deserve this leadership position given his widely criticised human rights record. Said Jele:

