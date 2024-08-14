Zimbabwean Jails Reserved For Lawbreakers, Not Just Opposition - ZANU PF

9 minutes ago Wed, 14 Aug 2024 06:20:17 GMT

The ruling ZANU PF party says Zimbabwean jails are not exclusively for opposition activists, but rather for individuals who commit crimes, including members of the party itself.

This comes amid the recent detentions of scores of opposition activists without bail, as the ZANU PF-led government has made it clear it will not tolerate protests during the upcoming 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit on August 17.

In an interview with NewsDay on Tuesday, ZANU PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, defended the government’s actions, saying the police arrest criminals regardless of their political affiliation. He said:

