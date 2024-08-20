Former Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Remanded In Custody
Former Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda was on Monday remanded in custody awaiting his bail ruling.
Sibanda appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with incitement to commit public violence.
Prosecutors allege that for the period extending from 1 August 2024 to 16 August 2024, Sibanda posted on Citizens for Coalition for Change Whatsapp groups, his X handles named Prince Dubeko Sibanda/@Dubeko Sibanda inciting members of the political party to engage in violent activities by barricading roads and burning shops and tyres.
They further alleged that Sibanda posted some of the following words:
Unless the SADC creates a platform where the head of state will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM report & other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them in the streets of Harare. No intimidation will stop us. Let’s shut down Hre in August.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Let’s barricade the streets in Harare. Let’s burn tyres and use old cars.
It is the state’s case that some of the messages were captured as screenshots by witnesses and submitted to the police.
As a result of the messages, it is alleged, Highglen Road was barricaded and tyres were burnt upon the road at Mukonono river bridge, Marimba thereby endangering the free movement of persons and traffic using that road on 16 August 2024 at around 0430 hours.
Appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Anesu Chirenje alleged:
On 17 August 2024, a team of detectives from CID Beitbridge saw the accused at Beitbridge Border Post and arrested him. Accused acted unlawfully.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Sibanda returns to court on Friday, when Gofa will hand down her ruling on a bail application filed by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.
More: Pindula News