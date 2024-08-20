Former Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Remanded In Custody

They further alleged that Sibanda posted some of the following words:

Unless the SADC creates a platform where the head of state will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM report & other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them in the streets of Harare. No intimidation will stop us. Let’s shut down Hre in August. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 Let’s barricade the streets in Harare. Let’s burn tyres and use old cars.

It is the state’s case that some of the messages were captured as screenshots by witnesses and submitted to the police.

As a result of the messages, it is alleged, Highglen Road was barricaded and tyres were burnt upon the road at Mukonono river bridge, Marimba thereby endangering the free movement of persons and traffic using that road on 16 August 2024 at around 0430 hours.

Appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Anesu Chirenje alleged:

On 17 August 2024, a team of detectives from CID Beitbridge saw the accused at Beitbridge Border Post and arrested him. Accused acted unlawfully.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Sibanda returns to court on Friday, when Gofa will hand down her ruling on a bail application filed by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment