Qatar Airways Acquires 25% Stake In Airlink

2 hours ago Tue, 20 Aug 2024 13:03:25 GMT

Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% stake in Southern Africa’s premier independent regional carrier, Airlink, as it further develops its operations across the African continent.

The investment in Airlink – which flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries – will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines.

The deal will bolster Qatar Airways’ Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent’s economic success.

