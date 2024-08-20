Seke Road Accident Death Toll Climbs To Seven

4 hours ago Tue, 20 Aug 2024 11:22:26 GMT

The death toll from a head-on collision involving two kombis along Seke Road last Tuesday has increased from three to seven, as four of the injured people later died in hospital.

The accident occurred when Sergeant James Makaranga (37), a police officer assigned to the Police Protection Unit and residing in Chitungwiza, was driving a Toyota Hiace and encroached into oncoming traffic on Seke Road, resulting in a collision with another kombi.

At the time of the accident, Makaranga was transporting 15 passengers when his vehicle collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan driven by Tashinga Chihava (22), who had 18 passengers on board.

