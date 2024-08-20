Seke Road Accident Death Toll Climbs To Seven
The death toll from a head-on collision involving two kombis along Seke Road last Tuesday has increased from three to seven, as four of the injured people later died in hospital.
The accident occurred when Sergeant James Makaranga (37), a police officer assigned to the Police Protection Unit and residing in Chitungwiza, was driving a Toyota Hiace and encroached into oncoming traffic on Seke Road, resulting in a collision with another kombi.
At the time of the accident, Makaranga was transporting 15 passengers when his vehicle collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan driven by Tashinga Chihava (22), who had 18 passengers on board.
Reports indicate that Makaranga attempted to overtake a Mazda Bongo van that was turning from St Patrick’s Road into Seke Road, which led to the collision with Chihava’s vehicle.
Sadly, two passengers, Wayne Chipuriro (42) and Pecking Feliati (40) lost their lives at the scene, while another passenger died shortly after being admitted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
In an update on the incident released on Tuesday, August 20, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that four additional victims, who were receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital and Chitungwiza Hospital, have also died. Reads the statement:
UPDATE ON A FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE INTERSECTION OF SEKE ROAD AND ST PATRICK’S ROAD, HATFIELD, HARARE
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement released on 14th August 2024 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13th August 2024 at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick’s Road, Hatfield, Harare.
The death toll has risen to seven following the passing on of four other victims who were admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital and Chitungwiza Hospital.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of the four victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Lucky Gwangwanza, a male adult of Unit M, Seke, Chitungwiza
- Andrew Chikwanda (38), a male adult of Unit L,Seke, Chitungwiza
- Tafadzwa Sibanda (29), a male adult of Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza
- Michael Munyanga (49), a male adult of Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise caution on the roads to curb traffic accidents.
More: Pindula News