3 Karoi Residents Jailed For Blocking Police From Arresting Rapist
Three residents of Karoi—Nigbert Muza (35), Cephas Muza (22), and Joakim Muza (65)—were convicted by a magistrate on charges of obstructing the course of justice.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on May 12, 2024, police officers raided the accused’s homestead to arrest Nyasha Muza, who is facing rape charges.
Upon arrival, the officers stated the purpose of their visit but were attacked by the accused, who snatched the officers’ handcuffs and assaulted them with fists and burning firewood.
The police returned to the homestead on May 17, 2024, and arrested the accused.
Four individuals were brought before the court on this charge, but one was cautioned and discharged due to being 17 years old.
The remaining trio received sentences of 15 months in prison, with 5 months suspended for 5 years, resulting in 10 months of effective imprisonment.
More: Pindula News