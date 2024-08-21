3 Karoi Residents Jailed For Blocking Police From Arresting Rapist

2 hours ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 11:28:48 GMT

Three residents of Karoi—Nigbert Muza (35), Cephas Muza (22), and Joakim Muza (65)—were convicted by a magistrate on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on May 12, 2024, police officers raided the accused’s homestead to arrest Nyasha Muza, who is facing rape charges.

Upon arrival, the officers stated the purpose of their visit but were attacked by the accused, who snatched the officers’ handcuffs and assaulted them with fists and burning firewood.

Feedback