Policeman Faces 7 Culpable Homicide Charges Over Seke Road Accident
A police officer has been charged with culpable homicide following a fatal road traffic accident involving two commuter omnibuses at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick’s roads in Hatfield, Harare, last week.
According to The Herald, the cop, Sergeant James Makaranga, stationed at the Police Protection Unit at Tomlinson Depot in Harare, holds valid driver’s licenses for classes 4 and 5.
On August 13, around 6:45 AM, Makaranga was allegedly driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi with 15 passengers when he side-swiped a Mazda Bongo van carrying four passengers. This collision led to a head-on crash with a Nissan Caravan kombi that had 18 passengers on board.
The accident resulted in three immediate fatalities, with a total of 32 others injured. Tragically, four of the injured later died in hospital between August 16 and 18.
The three victims who died at the scene have been identified as Wayne Chipuriro (42), Pecking Feliati (40), and Christable Makwanya (32).
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Lucky Gwangwanza (age not provided), Andrew Chikwanda (38), Tafadzwa Sibanda (29), and Michael Manyanga (49) succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
More: Pindula News