Policeman Faces 7 Culpable Homicide Charges Over Seke Road Accident

2 hours ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 06:32:45 GMT

A police officer has been charged with culpable homicide following a fatal road traffic accident involving two commuter omnibuses at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick’s roads in Hatfield, Harare, last week.

According to The Herald, the cop, Sergeant James Makaranga, stationed at the Police Protection Unit at Tomlinson Depot in Harare, holds valid driver’s licenses for classes 4 and 5.

On August 13, around 6:45 AM, Makaranga was allegedly driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi with 15 passengers when he side-swiped a Mazda Bongo van carrying four passengers. This collision led to a head-on crash with a Nissan Caravan kombi that had 18 passengers on board.

Feedback