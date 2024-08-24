"King Munhumutapa" Demands Chiefs, Headmen, Village Heads' Allegiance

In July 2024, Chiminya presided over the installation of Johnsias Mugomeri as Paramount Chief Goredema in Gokwe, further asserting his self-proclaimed authority.

Most recently, Chiminya has written to Chiefs Council President Khumalo, informing him that all traditional leaders in Zimbabwe now fall under Chiminya’s Munhumutapa kingship.

He has cited a High Court judgment from September 2022 that he claims validates his royal claims. Said Chiminya:

I am writing to inform you about the recent High Court order ruling stating that all the chiefs will now come under King Munhumutapa after the High Court judgment, where Timothy Chiminya (King Muhumutapa) won the case in September 2022. All chiefs must be accredited by King Munhumutapa and the King will have the final say towards the chiefs, headmen and sabhukus (village heads). All traditions, rituals and spirit mediums must fall under King Munhumutapa. In the interest of unity, peace and cooperation among all the chiefs in Zimbabwe, we are asking that your office may also cooperate and respect the High Court judgment. It is important that we work together towards a common goal and put all our differences aside for the greater good of our people. I urge you to embrace this new arrangement and work with King Munhumutapa towards building a strong and prosperous future for all our people.

He copied his letter to ZANU PF, the Office of the President and Cabinet and other ministries.

However, when contacted for comment by NewsDay, the President of the Chiefs’ Council dismissed Chiminya’s directive, scoffing at the self-proclaimed king’s attempt to assert authority over traditional leaders. He said:

The Constitution of Zimbabwe does not have a king’s provision since it has not been amended on such We do not need to talk to him. It’s just a person enjoying media attention. I do not see the Constitution amended to that effect to suit his interest in my lifetime. He proclaimed himself as king and it boggles the mind for him to expect us to go to him and say he must rule us.

On August 19, 2024, Chiminya, wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works demanding payment of his outstanding wages and allowances.

In his letter, Chiminya claimed that the High Court had made a ruling in his favour regarding this matter on September 28, 2022. He stated that to date, he had not received any of the owed payments. He wrote:

I am writing to demand that the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works take immediate action to pay me, Timothy Chiminya, my outstanding wages and allowances as per order case number HC3981/22. The order was granted in Harare on September 28, 2022. Until now, nothing has been paid yet. Failure to comply within 14 days from the date you receive this letter will result in us taking further legal action.

In her judgment, Justice Priscilla Manongwa-Munangati ordered the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to pay Chiminya his outstanding wages and allowances as the self-proclaimed ‘King Munhumutapa’.

It is worth noting that the historical King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, was a powerful ruler of the Mutapa Empire – a medieval kingdom that existed in what is now modern-day Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The Mutapa Empire reached its peak in the 15th and 16th centuries but began to decline as the Rozvi Empire, ruled by the Changamire Dynasty, emerged in the region.

