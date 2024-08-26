Police Arrest 13 Teenagers For Drinking Beer At Birthday Party In Gokwe
Police dispersed a gathering of 13 young people, most of them under the age of 18, who had assembled to celebrate a friend’s birthday party in Gokwe South District last week.
The group, consisting of six boys and seven girls, had brought large quantities of highly intoxicating homemade alcohol, commonly known as “hot stuff,” to the event in Musauki Village under Chief Njelele.
By the time the police intervened, some of the participants were already visibly intoxicated.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
Mahoko said the teenagers were taken to the police station in Gokwe, where they were warned and cautioned in the presence of their parents. Those who had refused to cooperate with the police were fined. Said Insp. Mahoko:
Police in Gokwe dispersed 13 teenagers on suspicion that the gathering would lead to serious abuse of drugs and substances. A tip-off was received about the gathering.
They were drinking a diluted brandy in a 20-litre bucket. The event was a belated birthday party for their friend who is 17 years old.
More: Pindula News