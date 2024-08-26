Police Arrest 13 Teenagers For Drinking Beer At Birthday Party In Gokwe

7 minutes ago Mon, 26 Aug 2024 10:45:06 GMT

Police dispersed a gathering of 13 young people, most of them under the age of 18, who had assembled to celebrate a friend’s birthday party in Gokwe South District last week.

The group, consisting of six boys and seven girls, had brought large quantities of highly intoxicating homemade alcohol, commonly known as “hot stuff,” to the event in Musauki Village under Chief Njelele.

By the time the police intervened, some of the participants were already visibly intoxicated.

