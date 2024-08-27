Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, To Officially Open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will be officially opened by His Excellency, President Filipe Nyusi, of Mozambique. President Nyusi is expected in the country to officially open the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on August 27, 2024. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 It is not a State visit, but a working visit. He is coming solely for the official opening of the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

Foreign exhibitors from India, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan, Eswatini, Japan, Russia, Mozambique, China, Malawi and Tanzania are participating in the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

As of last week, the event has attracted 430 exhibitors, compared to 410 exhibitors at the previous year’s show.

Speaking to The Herald, Elizabeth Nkhwazi, the managing director of a Malawian company, expressed her anticipation of securing more deals for the goods her company supplies at the event. She said:

We chose to come to exhibit in Zimbabwe because we are in agribusiness and this is an agriculture show and it’s within our region, the SADC region. We have exhibited at ZAS before and we have made a few deals and we are anticipating that this year we will make more deals for the goods that we supply. We have the Kilombero rice, corn and nuts. We are also dealing in beans. We have honey. As you can see we have various products made in Malawi, produced in Malawi, and so we are trying to find more markets, we are trying to expand our market reach. This is actually our third year. So, it must be a very good time. Yes, we have had and seen some benefits coming, that is why we keep on attending.

The show is running under the theme: “Cultivating prosperity. Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment