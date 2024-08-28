Two People Killed In Toyota Belta, Inter Africa Bus Head-on Collision

6 minutes ago Wed, 28 Aug 2024 07:32:21 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on August 26, 2024, at approximately 5:10 PM at the 38-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

In a statement, the ZRP said that two people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries when a Toyota Belta, carrying two occupants, collided head-on with an Inter Africa Bus that had 43 passengers onboard.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals were treated at Mashava Clinic and subsequently discharged. Police said:

Feedback