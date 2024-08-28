Two People Killed In Toyota Belta, Inter Africa Bus Head-on Collision
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on August 26, 2024, at approximately 5:10 PM at the 38-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.
In a statement, the ZRP said that two people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries when a Toyota Belta, carrying two occupants, collided head-on with an Inter Africa Bus that had 43 passengers onboard.
The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals were treated at Mashava Clinic and subsequently discharged. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 26/08/24 at around 1710 hours at the 38-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.
Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Toyota Belta vehicle with two occupants was involved in a head-on collision with an Inter Africa Bus with 43 passengers on board.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were treated and discharged at Mashava Clinic.
More: Pindula News