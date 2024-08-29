Namibia To Cull 723 Wild Animals And Distribute Meat To People Affected By Drought

The Ministry will contribute 723 animals comprising 30 Hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue Wilderbeast, 300 Zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands.

The animals are sourced from national parks and communal areas with sustainable game numbers…

The National Conference on Human Wildlife Conflict Management in 2023 resolved among other things that elephant numbers need to be reduced as a measure to assist in reducing prevailing cases of human-wildlife conflict.

With the severe drought situation in the country, conflicts are expected to increase if no interventions are made.

To this effect, 83 elephants from identified conflict areas will be culled, meat will be allocated to the drought relief program under the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry said the cull aims to alleviate the negative impacts of drought on wildlife conservation in both national parks and communal areas.

It is estimated that over 200,000 elephants inhabit a conservation area spanning five southern African countries—Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, and Namibia—making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations in the world.

