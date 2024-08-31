CCC MP Happymore Chidziva Accused Of Raping 16-Year-Old Relative

Last week, the girl’s family filed a missing person’s report at the Budiriro 2 Police Station, saying the girl was last seen with the Glenview North MP, who had allegedly promised to find her a job.

A family spokesperson told ZimLive that Chidziva was entrusted with the minor, who is a cousin to the 43-year-old lawmaker’s wife.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Chidziva had reportedly promised to find the girl a job.

The family says it has seen evidence that Chidziva has been sleeping with the teen after tests conducted at an adult rape clinic in Harare confirmed she is sexually active.

The girl has been missing for two weeks now with the family claiming she was last seen in the company of the CCC legislator. The girl’s aunt, Stabile Dewa said:

She has been gone for almost two weeks. We suspect he is hiding her somewhere. Chidziva should release the girl and let the law take its course. I just want justice for my brother’s daughter. He cannot just come and ruin my family.

The MP initially agreed to speak with ZimLive but later declined.

In a voice note sent to the girl’s aunt, which ZimLive has obtained, the MP admitted to offering the girl transportation on the day she went missing but denied any romantic involvement.

Under Zimbabwean law, it is a criminal offence for an adult to engage in sexual activity with a child under 18 years of age.

The family is now represented by Webster Jiti of Jiti Chambers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment