RBZ Scraps Charges For Electronic Transactions Under US$10

This measure will remove the cost of using electronic means of payments by making such transactions a near-cash characteristic, consistent with the Reserve Bank’s drive towards digital cash.

This decision comes amid a cash crisis in the country, stemming from a shortage of ZiG coins and notes since the new currency was introduced in April this year.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Mushayavanhu said the central bank intends to increase the circulation of lower ZiG denominations to alleviate the situation. He said:

To ensure increased circulation of ZiG in the economy the following measures will be undertaken: to increase the injection of cash in line with demand while preserving the ongoing initiatives to entrench the country’s cash-lite economy; to continue to inject more small ZiG denominations into the economy to ease the problem of change and eliminate the rounding up of prices by businesses.

Mushayavanhu also said the central bank is committed to enhancing the distribution and circulation of ZiG by expanding Homelink outlets in rural areas.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment