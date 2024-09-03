Teachers Declare Incapacitation Ahead Of Third Term

As EUZ, we know that teachers cannot report for duty as they are incapacitated and this is a sad reality. We call upon the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to resolve salary issues with teachers because their impoverishment is taking a huge toll on the quality of education for all of our children.

A recent survey conducted by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) revealed that parents, guardians, learners, and teachers are unprepared for the reopening of schools.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The ARTUZ study found that approximately 70% of the teachers interviewed reported being severely incapacitated due to inadequate pay.

Munyaradzi Majoni, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads, acknowledged the government’s commendable initiative to introduce a pupil feeding programme in some schools but said teachers’ remuneration must not be overlooked. Said Majoni:

The employer is loudly quiet about our remunerations. While giving grain is commendable, the government cannot ignore the human resource aspect. We may not be held unreasonable if we declare incapacitation. Sadly, from past experience, our employer waits for us to first declare incapacitation so that they act.

In March, the government raised teachers’ salaries from US$300 to US$320 (gross), an increment that many have deemed insufficient due to the substantial deductions that reduce the actual take-home pay.

Teachers’ unions are now calling for a more substantial increase, demanding a minimum salary of US$840 for the lowest-paid educators.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment