ZIBAWU Challenges POSB Over Alleged Sexual Harassment And Unfair Dismissal Of Female Employee

4 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 12:54:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) on Tuesday, September 3, said that it is challenging the alleged sexual harassment and subsequent dismissal of a female employee by the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB).

In a statement, ZIBAWU revealed that the unnamed employee was terminated after she rejected sexual advances from a senior executive.

The union also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the POSB manager and the employee, in which the manager solicited sexual favours. ZIBAWU said:

