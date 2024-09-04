Govt Turns To Darwendale Dam To Alleviate Harare's Water Woes

32 minutes ago Wed, 04 Sep 2024 10:55:28 GMT

The government is implementing measures to alleviate the water crisis in Harare, including financial assistance for purchasing water treatment chemicals and a programme to draw water from Darwendale Dam to the Morton Jaffray Waterworks for purification, a senior official has said.

Harare has faced acute water shortages over the past week, with suburbs such as Warren Park, Glen Norah, Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Kambuzuma, parts of Avondale, Glaudina, and Mbare being among the hardest hit.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said that with these interventions, the water supply is expected to increase from the current 330 megalitres per day to over 600 megalitres per day by the end of the year. Said Garwe (via The Herald):

