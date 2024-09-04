Public Service Ministry Fends Off Debate On Civil Servants' Salaries

However, teachers say the increment is inadequate due to significant deductions that diminish the actual take-home pay.

Teachers’ unions are now advocating for a more substantial raise, proposing a minimum salary of US$840 for the lowest-paid educators, a significant increase from the US$540 they were earning before October 2018.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

When approached for comment by NewsDay, Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, said he was unable to discuss the issue with the media. Said Masanga:

These matters are discussed at the proper forum, that is, the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) and we don’t discuss and negotiate conditions of service with the media. However, in the past, teachers’ unions have accused the government of vacillating on calling NJNC meetings to discuss their welfare concerns.

Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, told NewsDay that they are working diligently to ensure the smooth reopening of schools without any disruptions. He said:

We are addressing the challenges faced by the Basic Education Assistance Module [BEAM] programme to enhance support for vulnerable pupils. Ongoing assessments are in place to identify and resolve any issues related to funding and resource allocation. The home-grown school feeding programme is being prioritised by the government to provide nutritious meals to pupils, at least one hot meal a day.

Ndoro also said they were carrying out awareness campaigns in collaboration with health authorities on the Mpox outbreak.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment