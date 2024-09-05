Dynamos Beat ZPC Kariba 3-1 In Chibuku Super Cup Clash

In addition to his goal, Mudadi assisted both Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga and Nomore Chinyerere.

Although Nyasha Gurende pulled one back for ZPC Kariba with a well-executed free-kick just four minutes from time, it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Chigowe heaped praise on Mudadi, who has recovered from a series of injuries that had hampered him earlier in the season. Said Chigowe:

Since last week, Donald Mudadi has been showing signs of coming back to his real form and I think today he was live and spot on.

As reported by The Herald, Mudadi gave DeMbare the lead with a stunning long-range strike that goalkeeper Future Sibanda couldn’t reach, having been caught off guard by a lacklustre clearance from his defenders following a free-kick.

Just five minutes later, in the 20th minute, Mudadi turned provider, racing from the centre circle to deliver a perfectly timed pass to Paga inside the box, who finished effortlessly after evading the offside trap.

Mudadi was again instrumental, threading a precise pass behind the ZPC Kariba defence to the left flank. Chinyerere reacted swiftly, sprinting into the box and slotting the ball past the advancing goalkeeper. Said Chigowe:

I’m pleased with the result but not the overall performance. We had lapses in concentration and I think over-confidence, which does not bode well for future assignments. Otherwise, it’s good that we are through to the next round.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars, who were recently eliminated from the CAF Champions League after a penalty shootout defeat to AS Maniema of the DRC, will host Bulawayo Chiefs in another rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup First Round match. The match will be played at Baobab Stadium this Thursday.

