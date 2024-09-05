Itel Zimbabwe Prepares To Launch The P65, Better Display, Gaming Phone, Improved Performance

4 minutes ago Thu, 05 Sep 2024 08:25:27 GMT

It’s gaming theme season for itel. After released the game themed RS4 earlier in the year, itel has now released another phone whose design is definitely a gaming one – the itel P65. The phone is expected to be launched in Zimbabwe this week!

This is the latest in the itel P-series range, a successor to the P55, P55+ and P55 5G. It’s a refreshing departure from the iPhone design on the other models like the A70 and previous P series phones.

Performance

On the specs front there are huge improvements on the performance of the phone owing to an upgrade of the processor from the Unisoc T606 to the Unisoc T615. It’s still an entry to mid level processor but you get significantly better power efficiency which means your phone battery will last much longer.

