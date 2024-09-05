Itel Zimbabwe Prepares To Launch The P65, Better Display, Gaming Phone, Improved Performance
It’s gaming theme season for itel. After released the game themed RS4 earlier in the year, itel has now released another phone whose design is definitely a gaming one – the itel P65. The phone is expected to be launched in Zimbabwe this week!
This is the latest in the itel P-series range, a successor to the P55, P55+ and P55 5G. It’s a refreshing departure from the iPhone design on the other models like the A70 and previous P series phones.
Performance
On the specs front there are huge improvements on the performance of the phone owing to an upgrade of the processor from the Unisoc T606 to the Unisoc T615. It’s still an entry to mid level processor but you get significantly better power efficiency which means your phone battery will last much longer.
It also promises smoother experience using the phone and better game playing too.
Both the T606 and T615 processors are octa-core, but the T615 is just a little faster.
Other Improvements
There are also improvements on the size of the phone. The P65 is a bigger phone with 6.7 inch display compared to the P55’s 6.6 inches.
The big difference though comes on the refresh speed of the display which is now 120Hz compared to the P55’s 90Hz. This should make for a smoother experience using the phone as well as on the gaming front.
The Android version on the P65 is now 14.
All these improvements make for a worth upgrade if you already have a p55 or, if you’re like me are on the P40 plus (I love that 7000mAh Battery)
Full P65 Specs
- Storage: 128GB version, 256GB version
- RAM: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
- Processor: Unisoc T615, Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75, 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Display: 6.7 inch, IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
- Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable with 18W fast charging
- Rear Camera: 50 Megapixels
- Selfie Camera: 8 Megapixels
- Network: 3G, 4G
- OS: Android 14
- Sensors Fingerprint: (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
- Colours: Cyber Blaze, Cyber Black, Cyber Titanium