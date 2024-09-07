Kombi Operators Demand Clarity On Government's 60 km Restriction

In an interview with The Herald, Ngoni Katsvairo, chairman of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (GHACO), expressed the need for clarity regarding the new measures. He said:

Zimbabwe United Deregulated Commuter Operators (ZUDCO) president Frederick Maguramhinga accused owners of buses of influencing the changes. He said:

We feel that bus operators are influencing some of these changes to further their interests. They survive by eliminating others. If it is about road carnage, buses have claimed more lives than kombis.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the restriction of kombis from 120km to 60km is aimed at curbing road traffic accidents. He said:

This is one of the many robust policies, and regulatory and administrative mechanisms being adopted to improve the country’s road safety regime. Thus, it implies that all 26-seater kombis and below, will be restricted to offer transport services within a radius of distances not exceeding 60km. We urge all commuters travelling beyond the 60km radius to use transport services offered by high-capacity buses. These buses are more predictable, reliable, comfortable and more consistent than the quality of service offered by kombis on long-distance routes. Buses also have greater leg space and baggage space for long-distance travellers than kombis, which makes buses more ideal for long-distance journeys.

