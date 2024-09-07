Parliamentarians Hail Government's Move To Limit Kombi Distances

Only larger buses, those that can carry more than 26 passengers, will be permitted to operate on longer routes in either scheduled or charter services.

In an interview with The Herald on Friday, Knowledge Kaitano, the chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, said:

It is a step forward, although we would have loved that the distances are even shorter. Most of the accidents happening on our roads involve kombis and mushikashika vehicles so it is prudent to prevent them from plying highways. At least in towns, their speeds are naturally limited by stops and other traffic. But we pray that the ministry has done a clear analysis to ensure that in as much as the kombis do not go beyond 60km, we have enough public transport, the bigger buses, to ferry people.

In a statement this week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona explained the reasons for the changes. Said Mhona:

As the Ministry endeavours to mitigate against road traffic crashes involving kombis, a policy position has been taken to review the current radius-based restrictions for kombis on the issuance of route permits from 120km to 60km with effect from September 3 for operators seeking new permits. This is one of the many robust policies, regulatory and administrative mechanisms being adopted to improve the country’s road safety regime. Thus, it implies that all 26-seater kombis and below, will be restricted to offer transport services within a radius of distances not exceeding 60km. We urge all commuters travelling beyond the 60km radius to use transport services offered by high-capacity buses. These buses are more predictable, reliable, comfortable and more consistent than the quality of service offered by kombis on long-distance routes. Buses also have greater leg space and baggage space for long distance travellers than kombis, which makes buses more ideal for long distance journeys.

