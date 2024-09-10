Saintfloew Signs Music Deal With Virgin Music

Saintfloew, whose real name is Tawanda Mambo , has joined other African artists such as Nigerians Rema, Darkoo, Reekado Banks, Zimbabwean Asaph and several other musicians on the continent.

Virgin Music Group is a subsidiary of Universal Music Africa and established presence in Africa in 2022. It’s stated objective has been to add African music to its catalogue through deals with label partners and musicians on the continent.

Tinashe Mutarisi, founder of the Nash Nation label commented on the development:

Congratulations @saintfloewmusic for partnering with one of the biggest music distributors in the world @virginmusicsouthafrica. It’s not easy to get noticed pane zviripauri, keep going King 🫡 kana mari yabuda utengewo tyre wobvisa ka biscuit 😂

Saintfloew’s hits include Bipolar, Silas Mavende, One by one (with Julian King), Superstar (with Delroy Shewe), and Hera.

