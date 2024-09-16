Only Eight Weapons Surrendered Under Firearms Amnesty - ZRP
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed disappointment over the limited response to the 2024 Firearms Amnesty on Voluntary Surrender of Firearms and Ammunition programme.
From 1 to 13 September 2024, only eight firearms were surrendered nationwide under the amnesty programme aimed at encouraging the voluntary return of firearms and ammunition.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the Firearms Amnesty, which began on 1 September 2024, is set to run through 30 September 2024. He said:
To date, only eight firearms have been surrendered to the Police throughout the country.
The Police is concerned with reports of armed robberies throughout the country which show that unregistered firearms and ammunition are in the wrong hands. These are most likely being used to commit criminal acts.
We urge the public to take advantage of this opportunity to surrender firearms and ammunition voluntarily, without fear of questioning or arrest by the Police.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages companies, farmers, miners, hunters, individuals, gun dealers or gun clubs, and security companies who are no longer authorised to possess firearms or ammunition to surrender them to the nearest Police Station.
Licensed firearm holders are reminded to update their records and notify the authorities of any changes in residential or business addresses.
Commissioner Nyathi said the ZRP will maintain rigorous checks and verifications at residential and business premises suspected of housing illegal firearms throughout the amnesty period.
He also issued a stern warning to the public: once the amnesty period concludes, a nationwide operation will be launched, leading to arrests for illegal possession of firearms or ammunition.
Commissioner Nyathi urged citizens to take advantage of the amnesty by voluntarily surrendering any firearms and ammunition they may possess, adding that such cooperation is crucial for ensuring public safety.
