Only Eight Weapons Surrendered Under Firearms Amnesty - ZRP

To date, only eight firearms have been surrendered to the Police throughout the country.

The Police is concerned with reports of armed robberies throughout the country which show that unregistered firearms and ammunition are in the wrong hands. These are most likely being used to commit criminal acts.

We urge the public to take advantage of this opportunity to surrender firearms and ammunition voluntarily, without fear of questioning or arrest by the Police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages companies, farmers, miners, hunters, individuals, gun dealers or gun clubs, and security companies who are no longer authorised to possess firearms or ammunition to surrender them to the nearest Police Station.

Licensed firearm holders are reminded to update their records and notify the authorities of any changes in residential or business addresses.