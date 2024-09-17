Local Company Aura, Becomes Official Reseller Of Starlink

We offer priority data, giving customers network precedence and consistently faster speeds. Additionally, customers on our priority plans will benefit from 24/7 prioritized support and a publicly routable IPv4 address.

We are excited to lead this technological shift, empowering Zimbabwean businesses to thrive in the digital economy. An official launch event for the service will take place on 24 September 2024.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) issued two licenses to Starlink Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd on September 6, 2024: a telecommunications license for network services and a national Internet Services Provider license.

These licenses enable Starlink to offer Internet services across Zimbabwe using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

POTRAZ has also warned that selling or distributing Starlink user terminals without appropriate authorisation and clearance is a criminal offence.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment