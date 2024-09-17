Mbudzi Interchange Now 70% Complete, Partially Opens To Traffic

The interchange design includes 15 bridges, with 13 situated directly on the interchange and two located on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

The interchange is being constructed at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads.

The newly opened loop road also connects with High Glen Road, which serves as a primary route for the southwestern suburbs of Harare and supports access to the western parts of the main industrial area.

Minister Mhona announced that all property owners whose structures were demolished to facilitate the Mbudzi Interchange construction would be compensated by the end of this month.

Resident engineer Emmanuel Dube said most of the construction work is nearing completion, with only beautification efforts remaining. He stated:

We are undertaking 21 kilometres of roadworks here, and the stretch we have opened is 3 kilometres at deck level.

Dube added that the overall progress on the bridges stands at 94%, while civil works are 64% complete, with the entire project at 70% completion.

