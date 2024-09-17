Nokutenda Mangezi Joins SuperSport United From Real Betis Academy

Mangezi was unveiled by the Betway Premiership club alongside 24-year-old Chad international Eric Mbangossoum. SuperSport posted on X:

SuperSport United is pleased to announce the signing of Chad international defender, Eric Mbangossoum (24) and Zimbabwean striker, Nokutenda Mangezi (19) on one-year deals with options to renew.

The former Pamushana and Manyame High Schools student joined the South African club from the Real Betis Academy, which he joined at its launch in Zimbabwe three years ago as a 16-year-old.

Gerald Sibanda, director of the Real Betis Academy, expressed his delight, saying they are thrilled to see one of the academy’s pioneering players secure a contract with such a prominent club. Said Sibanda:

As Real Betis Academy, we are celebrating the development and everyone at the nursery has been following events down south with so much interest.

Mangezi arrived at SuperSport United back in July for some assessment by the team. And barely weeks after training, a lot was said about his capabilities and artistry.

When it became apparent he would get signed, we kept our fingers crossed as he continued to impress.

We are very happy as Real Betis Academy to see one of our pioneering group of players earning a contract at a magnificent club playing a big league.

It shows the quality that he has and rubber stamps our way of developing players as an academy.

We are really happy to see a huge development like this taking place in our institution.

We are very confident that Mangezi will do well at SuperSport. We know he is capable and he will excel. He is still young and his eye for goal is incredible.

He is one of the players we travelled with when we toured Spain in 2022. A lot of experts were very impressed with how he played in our games in Spain.

He has been given a single year with an option of extension. We want to see him succeed and inspire a lot of youngsters we have at Real Betis Academy right now.