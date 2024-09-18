Police Launch Operation Targeting Cars Without Number Plates

The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify that it is in the interest of motorists and road safety that all vehicles moving on the country’s roads be fitted with permanent registration plates.

Motorists should take note that vehicles with no permanent registration numbers cannot be licensed or insured.

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 clearly specifies that an acquired vehicle should have a change of ownership effected within two weeks and licensed thereof.

Such vehicles are not supposed to be driven on the roads until licensed and insured. Unlicensed and uninsured vehicles are a risk to lives and property as innocent people who get injured or lose life during mishaps cannot be compensated in terms of the law.

The Police has noted with concern that some of the vehicles moving on the roads without registration plates are being used as getaway cars by armed robbers and other motorists such as pirate taxis or mushikashika, who wantonly violate road rules and regulations as they cannot be traced.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified enforcement on all motor vehicles moving on the roads without permanent registration plates.

Any vehicle moving on the roads with no registration plates will be impounded and only released when affixed with number plates.This include those vehicles which have been imported and are moving with temporary plates.

The Police has been assured by the Central Vehicle Registry that they have adequate stock of number plates, therefore there is no excuse for motorists not to register vehicles after importation as stipulated under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:13.