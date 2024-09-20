ZimTrade Plans To Boost Rock Melon Production And Export

The UAE has been identified as a key market for Zimbabwean rock melons due to its heavy reliance on imported fruits to satisfy consumer needs.

Allan Majuru, the CEO of ZimTrade, said that they are working with local farmers to help them meet production standards and other requirements for the Middle Eastern markets. Said Majuru:

Our local farmers and exports have a unique opportunity to carve out a niche within this lucrative market, and there is room to leverage other crops that are already doing well in the market and existing supply routes. To achieve successful entry into these markets, we are working with local farmers to ensure they comply with production standards and other requirements in these markets. The implementation of sustainable agricultural practices, including integrated pest management, water conservation, and organic farming methods, will ensure compliance and will also enhance the reputation of Zimbabwean produce in the targeted markets.

Majuru said ZimTrade exhibited rock melons and other horticultural produce such as blueberries at Malaysia’s leading Halal showcase in a bid to unlock market access to Malaysia. He said:

We deliberately placed a spotlight on rock melons and other horticultural produce such as blueberries at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase, which ran from September 17 to 20. The event presented local producers provided a unique platform for local farmers to connect directly with leading buyers in the growing Halal market, and the networking sessions, exhibitions, and business matching services, allowed local exhibitors to gain access to a diverse pool of international buyers interested in high-quality Zimbabwe-grown rock melons.

Majuru revealed that Chinhoyi University of Technology has successfully exported rock melons to Dubai. Said Majuru:

We have also seen enhanced cultivation techniques, driven by the research and training initiatives provided by learning institutions; promise to yield a higher quality product capable of competing in a competitive market. Already, Chinhoyi University of Technology has successfully exported rock melons to Dubai and has emerged as a leader in the production and export of rock melons.

Rock melon has a rough, netted skin that is typically orange or beige, and its flesh is sweet, juicy, and usually orange in colour and is popular in many parts of the world for its refreshing taste and high water content.

Rock melons are often eaten fresh, added to fruit salads, or blended into smoothies. Rich in vitamins A and C, rock melons are not only delicious but also nutritious.

