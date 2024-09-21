Police Officer Jailed 20 Years For Killing Armed Robbery Suspect

Upon arriving at the farm, the team of officers divided into four groups to surround the residence strategically.

Tafirenyika, along with a colleague, was armed with service rifles. When the police knocked on the door and identified themselves, the now-deceased person opened the door.

As soon as the door was opened, Tafirenyika discharged his firearm multiple times, striking the deceased in the chest and arms, and killing him instantly.

Following the incident, Tafirenyika was charged for murder and found guilty. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, 20 September.

In recent years, there have been serious allegations against police conducting extra-judicial executions, especially on suspected armed robbers during “indications”.

On Thursday, 19 September, President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in the members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) which will be responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct against members of the security services, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

