Selmor Walks Off Stage After One Song At Oliver Mtukudzi Festival

However, her emotional performance on Saturday night did not go as planned; she broke down and left the stage after just one song. She said:

I have wanted to be on this stage for so many years but was always denied the chance. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q If it weren’t for you, my supporters, I wouldn’t be here. How long will you keep fighting for me? I wonder if the dead can hear. I want to thank my father, who worked hard to build this wonderful place, but what he wanted is not what’s happening now… How long will I be treated like an outsider at my own father’s events?

Despite attempts by her sister Sandra, husband Tendai Manatsa, and Tuku’s legendary dancer Eric “Piki” Kasamba to comfort and encourage her to continue, Selmor was unable to resume her performance.

Social commentator Tawona Shadaya criticised Selmor for her “drama,” saying she should grow up. He wrote on X:

Selmor Manatsa (no longer Mtukudzi) is a perfect example of what happens when a child inherits a parent’s bitterness This is a married woman in her 40s who is still making drama over her father’s legacy & inheritance. It’s clear to anyone with common sense, she’s simply bitter her father Oliver Mtukudzi left her mother & married another woman. Left everything to that woman Even when Oliver was alive, she was always dramatic & very disrespectful to the extent that when he passed away they were not on talking terms She has been in the music industry for over 2 decades & the only thing she’s known about is her drama with her step mother. Many young female artists have come & forged their own names, but here she is clinging to her father’s glory Does she even know why his father dumped his mother for Daisy? Lesson: Children should not pick sides in their parents’ affairs

In response to Shadaya, UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka suggested that Oliver Mtukudzi may bear some responsibility for the discord within his family, implying that he likely failed to foster unity among them. He wrote:

1. There are levels to the “blended” family concept. I am fortunate enough to encounter this a lot in my line of work. 2. The biggest challenge often isn’t about who the other parent “picks.” 3. It’s often about maintaining a healthy & intimate relationship that safeguards a child’s mental, emotional & physical well-being adequately after moving on. 4. Parents who move into new relationships & create new families tend to struggle to meet their previous obligations. 5. In the end, the previous relationships tend to break down & evolve into mudslinging, estrangement, deprivation & toxicity. 6. In many cases, the quality of the relationship between a parent & child that’s retained following a divorce is dependent upon the social skills, insight, character & integrity of the successor spouse in the new relationship. 7. How a new relationship or family starts & how the previous one ends also materially & significantly impacts the family dynamics moving forward. 8. Maybe a lot of people simply don’t introspect enough on all of the above before “moving on.” Finally, we can only generalise & speculate when we don’t have all the facts in a given situation!

