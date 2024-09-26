Family Demands 10 Cattle As Compensation After Woman Is Killed By Lover's Wife

She returned earlier than expected in the morning. She stormed into their bedroom and found her husband and the now deceased sleeping.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 26, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reported that Mkandhla, upset by the situation, initially attacked the deceased with her fists before taking a kitchen knife.

Mkandhla’s husband intervened, removing the knife and leaving the two women to argue.

However, Mkandhla found another knife and stabbed the deceased once in the head, once in the chest, and once in the back. The victim managed to flee the scene but collapsed and died on the street.

According to Inspector Mahoko, Mkandla later turned herself in at Nehanda Police Station.

Gweru High Court Circuit Judge Justice Naison Chivayo sentenced Mkandla to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Clemence Chimbari argued that Mkandla used a dangerous weapon to attack Phiri, stabbing her multiple times in vital areas, indicating an intention to kill.

Mkandla’s lawyer, Esau Mandipa, requested leniency, citing “extreme provocation” from Phiri, and argued that the altercation escalated when the deceased attempted to retaliate before being disarmed.

In her impact statement, Phiri’s sister, Gracious Mkwananzi, said the family was hurt that they had not received any meaningful compensation from Munyoro. Said Mkwananzi (via ZimLive):

I am deeply hurt and crushed in spirit about the incident. Our family charged the boyfriend, Munyoro, 10 cattle and money as compensation, but he only paid US$1,000 for the funeral and never returned.

