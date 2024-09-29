Five Dead As Speeding Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, September 28, at approximately 4:04 PM at the 90-kilometre peg on the Harare-Mukumbura Road, resulting in the deaths of five people.
In a statement posted on the official ZRP X page this Sunday, Police said a Nissan Primera, carrying one passenger, veered off the road and struck six pedestrians who were walking along the roadside before overturning and landing on its roof.
As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Bindura Hospital.
One pedestrian and the passenger in the Nissan Primera sustained injuries and were also admitted to Bindura Hospital. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28/09/24 at around 1604 hours at the 90 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which five people were killed.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240
Calls: 0772464000
A Nissan Primeira vehicle with one passenger on board hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road after the vehicle had veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.
As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot and two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital. Another pedestrian and a passenger in the Nissan Primeira vehicle were injured and were admitted at Bindura Hospital.
More: Pindula News