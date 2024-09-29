Five Dead As Speeding Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians

8 minutes ago Sun, 29 Sep 2024 12:28:10 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, September 28, at approximately 4:04 PM at the 90-kilometre peg on the Harare-Mukumbura Road, resulting in the deaths of five people.

In a statement posted on the official ZRP X page this Sunday, Police said a Nissan Primera, carrying one passenger, veered off the road and struck six pedestrians who were walking along the roadside before overturning and landing on its roof.

As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Bindura Hospital.

