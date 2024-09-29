Mutoko Man Jailed 30 Years For Raping Biological Daughters Aged 7 And 5
A 35-year-old man from Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping his two biological daughters, aged 7 and 5.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case, saying the man appeared before the Mutoko Magistrates’ Court, where he faced two counts of rape involving his daughters. Said the NPA:
It was the State’s case that some time between December 2023 and March 2024, the accused person had been raping his two biological daughters aged 7 and 5 on diverse occasions.Feedback
The accused person would have sexual intercourse with both complainants during the night or early in the morning before they left for school.
The accused person had been divorced with the complainants’ mother and had threatened the complainants not to disclose the matter to anyone.
The case came to light on March 18, 2024, when a local councillor received an anonymous tip-off, prompting him to question the children.
They subsequently revealed the truth, which led to the arrest of the accused.
The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for each count, resulting in a total effective sentence of 30 years.
