Harare Mayor Suspends Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango, For Misconduct

In his suspension letter dated September 30, Mafume cited several instances of misconduct by Chisango in his role as the council’s accounting officer. Wrote Mafume:

This letter serves to inform you that on the grounds stated below you are hereby suspended from all your duties as the Town Clerk with effect from the 30th of September 2024 in terms of Section 6 (1) of Statutory Instrument 15 of 2006 as read with Section 139(3)(a) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15).

Grounds for suspension (a) The employer has a good cause to believe that you have committed a serious misconduct in that you contravened Section 4(a) of the National Code i.e. S.I. 15 of 2006 otherwise known as ‘Any act or conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his or her contract.

You did so in one or more of the following ways; you misconducted yourself in the procurement and award of a tender for street lights to Jukula Enterprises in that you awarded the contract to a blacklisted company which had a record of breaching its tender obligations.

Or that you awarded a tender to a company owned by proprietors of blacklisted companies thereby exposing Council to potential financial losses and which company in this case had not won the tender.

In doing so, you have failed one of your primary functions as the accounting officer which is to protect the council’s interest