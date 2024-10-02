Zimbabwe Faces Delayed Start To The 2024/25 Rain Season

21 minutes ago Wed, 02 Oct 2024 06:04:39 GMT

The government has indicated that the start of the 2024/25 rain season will be delayed, with October—typically the month when rains begin—expected to remain relatively dry.

Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Sithembiso Nyoni, said that Zimbabwe will experience “normal to above normal rainfall” in 2024/25 starting next month.

According to a post-cabinet update from Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, October is projected to be drier than the long-term average. He said:

