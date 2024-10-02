Zimbabwe Faces Delayed Start To The 2024/25 Rain Season
The government has indicated that the start of the 2024/25 rain season will be delayed, with October—typically the month when rains begin—expected to remain relatively dry.
Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Sithembiso Nyoni, said that Zimbabwe will experience “normal to above normal rainfall” in 2024/25 starting next month.
According to a post-cabinet update from Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, October is projected to be drier than the long-term average. He said:
Cabinet also received a brief on the 2024/2025 Seasonal Rainfall Forecast for Zimbabwe as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Honourable Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.
Cabinet would like to advise that during the 2024/2025 summer season the country is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall.
However, the month of October is expected to be drier than the long term average, but from November onwards the forecast is for normal to above normal rainfall.
Farmers and the whole nation are guided to plan accordingly.
Zimbabwe faced its most severe drought in 40 years during the 2023/24 season, which weather experts linked to El Niño.
The inadequate rainfall from the previous season impacted agricultural yields, putting 20 per cent of the country’s 15 million residents at risk of famine, according to the World Food Programme.
