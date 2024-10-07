ACT-SA Condemns Illegal Gold Mining At MaDollar Dam Disguised As Scooping

In an audacious display of audacity and intimidation, Chief Gwesela, a member of the MaDollar dam syndicate and a traditional leader in the region, issued ominous threats against the ACT-SA regional director through WhatsApp.

Despite the gravity of these threats, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, operating out of the Kwekwe Central Police Station, refused to accept a report of the incident from the ACT-SA director, a blatant violation of their duty to uphold the law and ensure the safety of citizens.

ACT-SA has demanded that all those implicated in illegal alluvial riverbed mining should be held accountable for their actions. Said Chaumba:

Members of the syndicate conducting these illegal alluvial riverbed mining activities should be held accountable for their actions. The participation of the Zibagwe Rural District Council’s chief executive officer and Hardrock Mine should be probed, especially on the circumstances that led to the granting of the dam scooping authorisation that appears to have no applicant. It should also be in the public interest to expose the high profile politically exposed individual or individuals who are alleged to be part of the syndicate and providing protection to all those on the ground. It is alleged that the syndicate members are openly telling people that they will not stop the illegal mining activities because of the backing that they enjoy from some individuals who have political muscles.

The ACT-SA report has been shared with several government agencies, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the President, calling for an immediate investigation into a syndicate involved in illegal alluvial riverbed mining.

ACT-SA has demanded urgent action from authorities to investigate the issuance of dam scooping authorizations, halt illegal mining, confiscate equipment, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The organisation also called for compensation for affected farmers and accountability for those abusing their power in this matter.

It urged the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and other authorities to thoroughly investigate the involvement of Chinese parties in these illegal activities.

