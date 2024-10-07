City Of Harare Resists Dexter Nduna's Attempt To Hijack Parking Management

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Council reaffirmed that City Parking is responsible for managing parking in Harare and has no agreements with Team Chapter or National Eye Security. Reads the statement:

The City of Harare would like to set the record straight on the mischievous statement by one Dexter Nduna. In his bizarre statement on social media, Nduna claimed that starting Monday 7 October 2024, a grouping called Team Chapter will be in charge of parking in Harare taking over from City Parking Private Limited. The following is worthy to note: i. The Urban Council Act Chapter 25:15 Part XIV Section 189 to 191 refers to creation of parking space; prepaid parking fees, delegation of the parking mandate and utilization of parking fees. The City of Harare is guided by this provision. ii. CBD street parking is a prerogative of Council. iii. City Parking Private Limited is a strategic business unit wholly owned by the City of Harare. iv. The relationship between the City of Harare and City Parking is still subsisting. The City of Harare through City Parking remains responsible for managing parking in Harare and does not have any arrangement with Team Chapter or National Eye Security. Members of the public are advised not to entertain Team Chapter but to continue dealing with City Parking Private Limited to avoid any inconveniences.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 5, City Parking warned motorists that paying parking fees to Nduna, his company, or any of his agents would put their money at risk. Reads the statement:

It has come to our attention that Mr Dexter Nduna (Nduna) is spreading falsehoods on social media regarding parking management in Harare and we wish to set the record straight as follows: 1. City Parking (Private) Limited (City Parking) is a private company owned 100% by City of Harare with full mandate to manage parking in Harare. 2. Parking fee payments are payable to City Parking marshals only. 3. City of Harare has not engaged Nduna or any other company or individuals to collect parking fees. 4. The threat by Mr Nduna to disrupt parking operations is not a threat to City Parking only, but to businesses and property laws and shall be met with law enforcement and legal action. There is no place for anarchy, hooliganism and lawlessness in Zimbabwe. 5. It is unfortunate that left unaddressed, Nduna’s behaviour taints the image of the government and the political party he purports to be a part of. Regrettably, such reckless utterances have the potential to scare off investors. 6. Nduna has no locus standi or legal basis to make such proclamations and as such we urge the public to ignore his baseless inflammatory utterances. We caution members of the public not to risk their money by making payments to Nduna, his company or agents.

More: Pindula News

