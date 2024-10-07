Government Launches Blitz On Fake Farming Inputs

7 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 05:27:03 GMT

The government has launched a 10-week campaign aimed at eradicating fraudsters who sell counterfeit or substandard inputs to farmers ahead of the 2024/25 farming season.

This operation will span all cities, towns, and business centres, and is expected to end in mid-December depending on the market situation.

In a recent interview with The Herald, Edmore Mtetwa, head of the Seed Services Institute, urged farmers to purchase certified products from registered agro-dealers.

