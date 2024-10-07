Government Launches Blitz On Fake Farming Inputs
The government has launched a 10-week campaign aimed at eradicating fraudsters who sell counterfeit or substandard inputs to farmers ahead of the 2024/25 farming season.
This operation will span all cities, towns, and business centres, and is expected to end in mid-December depending on the market situation.
In a recent interview with The Herald, Edmore Mtetwa, head of the Seed Services Institute, urged farmers to purchase certified products from registered agro-dealers.
He warned that relying on unscrupulous vendors selling counterfeit or substandard inputs poses significant risks to agricultural success. Said Mtetwa:
We are collaborating with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to eliminate bogus agro-dealers.
To ensure the quality and effectiveness of the products, consumers should verify that their suppliers are officially registered and that the products carry the necessary certification labels.
As an institute, we apply various methods to guarantee the eradication of counterfeit seeds from the market by licensing all seed sellers/agro-dealers across the country.
The Seed Services Institute monitors seed distribution by licensed agro-dealers to ensure compliance with quality standards.
All seeds produced undergo a strict quality assurance process, ensuring they meet minimum certification criteria, including disease-free status and high germination rates.
The National Seed Authority enforces rigorous certification procedures involving variety testing, field inspections, and laboratory testing.
